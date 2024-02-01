(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings and trading updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC - West Sussex, England-based company that sells products to the hospital sector - Its unnamed lender has granted a covenant waiver in respect of Wednesday's covenant test date. On Thursday, it said it expects to report revenue of GBP37.0 million for the financial year ended January 31, below market expectations and down from GBP41.2 million a year prior. Inspiration said that this reflects a delay to an unspecified "material export order", due to be shipped during the current year but now expected early in financial 2025.

Baron Oil PLC - London-based oil and gas exploration and appraisal company - Following approval of the farm-up by Timor-Leste's National Petroleum Authority, the condition precedent has been satisfied and the agreement between Baron's wholly owned subsidiary SundaGas Banda Unipessoal Lda and TIMOR GAP Chuditch Unipessoal Lda has now become unconditional over the TL-SO-19-16 production sharing contract, offshore Timor-Leste. Says completion of the farm-up will occur in "due course".

Live Co Group PLC - Surrey, England-based live events and entertainment company - Says it remains hopeful of completing all matters relating to its overdue 2022 results and interim first half accounts by the end of the week to enable to re-trading of it shares on AIM in London. Says failure to do so will result in cancellation of trading on AIM with effect from Monday next week. Earlier this month, it reiterated it was in the process of finalising its accounts, envisaging completion by the end of January.

GCM Resources PLC - London-based mining and energy company - Requests for suspension of AIM trading to be lifted, which is expected to take place on Friday. This follows successfully raising of GBP500,000 via a subscription on Friday last week. Says it will need to carry out an additional fundraise before the end of May to fund its working capital for the next 12 months.

Deltic Energy PLC - London-based natural resources investor focused on assets in the southern North Sea - Is provisionally awarded two licences over three part blocks covering around 226 square kilometres by the North Sea Transition Authority in tranche 2 of the UK's 33rd offshore licensing round. These are Dewar subarea, which includes blocks 22/24f (part) and 22/25e (part); and Central Graben subarea, which includes blocks 29/4b. Chief Executive Officer Graham Swindells comments: "These provisional awards are a direct result of the hard work that our technical team put into the application process and we look forward to announcement of Southern North Sea tranche 3 awards in due course. The blocks awarded to date have the potential to further diversify our asset base and provide optionality within our portfolio. Deltic is committed to exploration within the UK and a regular, predictable licensing process remains critical to maintaining domestic gas production, supporting jobs and delivering energy security."

