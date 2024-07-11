By Josh Beckerman

Marathon Oil reached a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency and Justice Department resolving alleged Clean Air Act violations at the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota.

The Marathon Oil settlement includes a civil penalty of $64.5 million, the EPA said. The agreement would require Marathon Oilto invest in compliance measures estimated to cost $177 million, the agency said, adding that Marathon Oil "will dramatically cut its emissions of methane."

The Houston-based company didn't immediately reply to a request for comment Thursday.

In a May filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Marathon Oil said that it had received Notices of Violation and said the company was continuing to actively negotiate a draft consent decree with the EPA and DOJ. The company said the resolution would likely include monetary sanctions and that it maintained an updated accrual as matters progressed.

The company also said it had implemented select enhanced compliance requirements associated with likely settlement terms.

The EPA said the case is the first of its kind against an oil-and-gas producer for violations of major source emissions permitting requirements under the Clean Air Act's Prevention of Significant Deterioration program.

ConocoPhillips said on May 29 that agreed to buy Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal. At the time, the transaction had an enterprise value of $22.5 billion, including $5.4 billion of net debt.

