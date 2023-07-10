Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down after weak inflation data in China, where risks of deflation now appear to be rising.

China "remains a drag on the global economy," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

"It is getting uglier in China and that is why officials are scrambling to deliver more support to real estate developers."

One money manager said the stock rally has stalled because of signs in employment data that wage inflation is picking up, and signals from the Federal Reserve that more rate hikes are on their way. "While we are skeptical of the need for further rate hikes given our believe that enough progress has been made in unwinding Covid-induced inflation, we think the Fed will be inclined to raise rates until signs of a weakening employment picture are sustained and too great to ignore," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at money manager Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

