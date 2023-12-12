Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as muted consumer price data spurred bets on a dovish comment from the Federal Reserve Wednesday.

One strategist said the "Goldilocks" scenario that has caused a rally in the stock market does not correspond to what appears to be a major economic slowdown on the horizon.

"We believe there are plenty of indicators, ranging from jobs data to the persistent slowdown in manufacturing, that make us skeptical that a soft landing is the most likely outcome," said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at money manager Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

"While the Fed always targets a soft landing when using monetary policy to slow a too hot economy, its track record in succeeding is not encouraging."

The consumer-price index rose 3.1% in November from a year earlier, a slight slowdown from October but above the trough of 3% in June, the Labor Department said. On a month-to-month basis, prices unexpectedly ticked up 0.1%.

