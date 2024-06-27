Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday named economist Luz Elena González the country's next energy minister.

The position has been vacant since Rocio Nahle stepped down from the post in October to run for governor of Veracruz state.

González is an economist from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and has a master's degree in city management from Spain's University of Cataluña.

She has completed various courses in public administration.

She has more than 15 years of experience in the public sector, directing and managing various projects in economics, urban planning, and environment.

González was responsible for the finances of Mexico City during the administration of former mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

"She is knowledgeable about energy issues ... she helped us in Mexico City as secretary of finance," Sheinbaum told reporters Thursday in Mexico City. She also said González worked to increase solar energy capacity in the capital city.

González stepped down earlier this month from her position as Mexico City's secretary of administration and finance after nearly six years on the job.

Sheinbaum has yet to announce who she will appoint as chief executive of state-owned energy companies Pemex and CFE. Those positions are now held by Octavio Romero Oropeza and Manuel Bartlett. Sheinbaum takes office on Oct. 1.

