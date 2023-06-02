Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd - New South Wales, Australia-based oil exploration, development and production company - Appoints SRK (Australia) to undertake an independent review of EP 145 and EPA 155 with the first task the preparation of a valuation and status reports. EP 145 and EPA 155 are permits owned and operated by Mosman in Northern Territory, Australia.

Intends to modify the corporate structure of its subsidiaries to facilitate the IPO of the Australian assets. Explains several other matters remain under consideration including tax, structuring, potential share lock up periods and the potential distribution or sale of the shares in the company's subsidiaries to existing shareholders. In addition, seeks further 12-month extension of the work programme relating to EP145 from the Minister for Mining & Industry in the Northern Territory Government.

Current stock price: 0.055 pence

12-month change: down 31%

