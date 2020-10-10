Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Most U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore crude oil shut for a third day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil output on Saturday was down by 1.69 million barrels, or 92% of the region's daily production, the U.S. Department of Interior reported, as offshore wells remained closed after Hurricane Delta tore through the area.

Producers had evacuated staff from 283 platforms and drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico as of midday on Saturday. Producers halted some 62% of offshore natural gas production, or 1.69 billion cubic feet per day, Interior Department figures showed.

The oil and gas figures have been nearly identical for the last three days in a row.

Cumulative volumes shut-in by Hurricane Delta this week, according to company reports to the U.S. government, amount to 7.11 million barrels of oil and 6.62 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Chris Reese)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 42.78 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
WTI -1.54% 40.546 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
03:04pNigeria not looking to issue Eurobonds, Vice President says
RE
02:28pMost U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore crude oil shut for a third day
RE
12:39pTOTAL : Says Hurricane Cut Power at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery
DJ
10/09U.S. Treasury to push COVID stimulus, China debt participation at IMF meeting..
RE
10/09India's September fuel demand posts first monthly gain since June
RE
10/09Wall Street closes higher on U.S. stimulus hopes, gold spikes and dollar drop..
RE
10/09Energy Shares Tumble as Oil Prices Fall -- Energy Roundup
DJ
10/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher to Finish Best Week in Three Mo..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group