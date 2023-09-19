By Dan Molinski

Motiva Enterprises on Tuesday reported an operational snag and excessive gas emissions from a gasoline-making unit of its oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"The Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex experienced a process upset at its Motiva Refinery due to the loss of boiler feedwater pump at the [gasoline-making] Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting the incident happened Monday.

Motiva said the emissions lasted about three hours. "Operations took immediate actions to stabilize the unit and to stop the release," it said.

The 603,000-barrel-a-day Motiva Port Arthur refinery, located east of Houston, is owned by Saudi Arabia's state-controlled Aramco and it is one the largest oil refineries in the U.S.

