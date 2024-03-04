New Jersey fuel retailers are warning against a Congressional plan to eliminate the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve, saying the move would jeopardize the state's energy and economic security while producing little benefit.

In a statement Monday, the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store, Automotive Association called on the state's Congressional delegation to oppose the elimination effort. The retail group said that while the reserve has never been used since being created after Superstorm Sandy disrupted energy distribution in the region in 2012, the gasoline stockpile provides an important bulwark against the possibility of similar problems occurring in the future.

"Even the knowledge that there is such a supply in the region can help prevent the panic buying that fuels shortages," said Eric Blomgren, chief administration for the New Jersey association.

"In exchange for a small amount of money now, some in Congress are apparently OK with risking our state's future economic security," he said.

The reserve holds 700,000 barrels of gasoline in the New York Harbor, 200,000 bbl at a Boston terminal and 100,000 bbl in South Portland, Maine.

A funding bill in Congress calls for supplies in the reserve to be sold off in fiscal 2024 with proceeds deposited into the Treasury Department's general fund. The bill would also ban any further product set-asides for regional product reserves unless there is a specific call from Congress.

In his statement, Blomgren said the reserve is needed to deal with future weather disasters in the region.

"I am not aware of any projections for the future that call for lower sea levels and weaker hurricanes," he said.

Following Sandy, New Jersey saw more than two weeks of gas lines as deliveries were hindered "following significant flooding of the state's motor fuel infrastructure," Blomgren said. Some retailers in the state saw deliveries disrupted for nearly a month following the devastating storm, he said.

"We live in a complex economy maintained by delicate links, and this reserve provides some needed redundancy and security," Blomgren said. "State leaders know this Reserve is important, that's why the New Jersey General Assembly supported a resolution opposing an effort by the Trump Administration to abolish it."

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. OPIS is run independently from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

--Reporting by Steve Cronin, scronin@opisnet.com; Editing by Michael Kelly, mkelly@opisnet.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-24 1602ET