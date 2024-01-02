The first 2024 futures' session is already a microcosm of the action seen during twelve months of 2023. Prices rallied higher initially but the gains gave way to moderate losses thanks to a lack of confidence in market stability.

February WTI traded for as much as $73.64/bbl but prices were around $70.76/bbl at just before 12:00 p.m. ET, reflecting a loss of 89cts/bbl. The plunge was helped by a very strong U.S. Dollar that put downward pressure on all commodities. Also hurting crude was a severe drop in U.S. equities, with particularly heavy damage in the tech-heavy NASDAQ.

Brent performed similarly with March prices rising to $79.06/bbl, only to recede to a $75.88/bbl low. At midday, March Brent was off 73cts/b $76.32/bbl.

Refined products were mixed. Some colder-than-normal weather lifted the European market and helped ULSD futures move modestly higher. The February contract was up 0.85cts/gal at $2.5374/gal after rising over $2.595/gal in the early morning.

Gasoline prices were weak as they often are in the poorest demand month of the year. Year-on-year comparisons will be interesting, since the end of 2022 saw gasoline demand of barely 8-million b/d. Higher run rates this year could lead to some inventory builds before a modest winter turnaround season commences.

February RBOB was off 0.78cts/gal at $2.0985/gal at midday but it traded as high as $2.1717/gal earlier in the session.

Cash markets saw light action with all venues giving up ground save for the Group 3 market where some buying pushed prices up by 2.60cts/gal. One positive that gasoline traders can cling to this January comes by way of large discounts for spot gasoline in several markets. Chicago gasoline is available for 41.5cts/gal off futures. Traders assume that this might limit further losses that come when high RVP fire sales generally occur.

