Crude oil and gasoline futures were higher at midday Thursday as bargain hunters returned to the market following two days of steep declines this week.

But ULSD contracts were still struggling, despite low U.S. inventories and the approach of the high-demand winter heating season.

The December NYMEX ULSD contract was down 2.98cts to $2.7194/gal as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The contract traded in a wide range in the morning session, with a low of $2.6960 and a high of $2.7628/gal. The January contract, which is seeing more activity, was off 2.12cts to $2.6765/gal.

About 7cts also separated the morning high and the low for the front-month RBOB contract, which was 4.44cts higher at $2.1729/gal, about 2cts off its morning high. Activity is also focused on the January month contract, which was up by 3.04cts to $2.141/gal.

The NYMEX December West Texas Intermediate contract was 63cts higher at $75.96/bbl, about $1.30 off its morning high. The January contract was up 59cts to $75.90/bbl.

Gains for European benchmark Brent crude were slightly stronger, with the January contract 76cts higher at $80.30/bbl and February prices up 72cts to $80.13/bbl.

Crude prices tumbled by more than $5/bbl over the last two days while RBOB contracts had shed more than 11cts/gal. ULSD contracts retreated by more than 20cts.

Markets are operating this week without production, demand and inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which delayed release due to a system upgrade. But the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a large build of nearly 12 million bbl in U.S. crude inventories and a smaller increase in distillate stockpikes.

Demand remains a concern that is hanging over markets, with OPIS data showing volumes sold by U.S. gas stations so far in 2023 trailing 2022 levels by more than 3%.

U.S. spot gasoline prices were higher at midday, with most increases matching those of futures. Spot diesel prices were lower, with Los Angeles seeing declines of more than 10cts/gal.

Reporting by Steve Cronin; Editing by Jeff Barber

11-09-23