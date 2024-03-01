Crude oil and refined product futures contracts were seeing strong gains to end the week Friday, as increases gained momentum while markets wait to see if OPEC and its allies will extend production cuts.

Friday's action puts contracts on track to end the week with gains after most contracts also ended February with increases.

Crude contracts were rising by about $2/bbl at 11 a.m. ET Friday, with the April contract for West Texas Intermediate crude ahead $2.12 to $80.38/bbl while May prices were $1.96 higher to $79.41/bbl. May Brent crude was moving up by $1.89 in its first day in the front-month position to $83.80/bbl while June prices were $1.73 ahead to $82.91/bbl.

ULSD contracts were leading refined products higher, with the April contract advancing 5.99cts to 42.7098/gal as it moves to the front-month position and May prices 4.96cts higher to $2.6450/gal.

RBOB futures moved higher overnight as April, which represents the more-expensive summer blend of fuel, became the front-month contract. On Friday the contract was 4.51cts higher to $2.6261/gal while May prices rose 4.37cts to $2.6148/gal

Friday's gains are largely being propelled by expectations that OPEC and its allies will extend current production cuts beyond the first quarter of the year. Concerns about oil supply were also heightened Thursday after Israeli soldiers fired on Palestinians at a food aid site, diminishing hopes for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The large movements on the futures screen are being followed in spot markets around the country, with some areas seeing even larger increases. Prompt Group 3 CBOB prices were more than 15cts/gal higher while diesel prices in the market were up more than 12cts/gal. New York Harbor CBOB increases were topping 8cts/gal.

