Petroleum futures began Monday with modest losses, but most energy contracts turned higher around midday, despite some weakness in the U.S. economy.

May West Texas Intermediate moved up by $1 as midday approached, putting it at $84.17/bbl. There are few steering currents for crude, but the OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Meeting will convene on Wednesday. Some observers believe there is a small chance that the group could recommend keeping production cuts intact through the third or fourth quarters of 2024.

Brent also caught some reasonable bids around midday with the June contract up 71cts at $87.71/bbl.

Beyond the crude costs, the second quarter of 2024 got off to a brisk start for refiners. Gulf Coast processors saw an average first quarter margin (versus WTI futures) of $16.61/bbl for gasoline and $33.17/bbl for distillate. Margins were higher in 2022 and 2023, but going back to the pre-Covid year of 2019 returns were just $9.17/bbl and $23.86/bbl for gasoline and distillate, respectively.

RBOB futures were virtually unchanged, with May valued at $2.714/gal, a decline of 0.6ct/gal on the day. Cash prices were mixed. New York Harbor winter blends of gasoline were down about 0.25ct/gal, but the RVP transition is suggestive of a 33ct/gal jump when summer blends become the standard two weeks from today.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles market for CARBOB continues to advance, rising more than 3cts/gal Monday. Judged versus WTI, Southern California gasoline is more than $50/bbl above that crude oil blend.

ULSD futures were modestly higher. May futures eked out a gain of 0.13ct/gal to $2.6240/gal.

U.S. retail gasoline prices begin April with the sixth highest price level seen in driving history. The pump price acceleration has stalled at just above $3.53/gal, but numbers are likely to move higher as winter blends give way to summer specifications.

