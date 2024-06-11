After some early selling, crude oil and refined product futures were adding on to Monday's gains on Tuesday.

Monday's rally, which left both Brent and West Texas Intermediate contracts up by more than $2/bbl, may have been due to short covering in WTI contracts based on open-interest data.

There were reports Tuesday morning that more Iraqi crude oil will be making its way to the market as exports through Turkey are expected to resume within the next several days.

Oil traders also are awaiting U.S. government energy and economic data. On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration will issue its weekly supply and demand estimates and the Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release the latest inflation numbers, followed by the Federal Reserve's reaction.

The NYMEX July WTI contract was up by about 50cts to $78.25/bbl after rising as high as $78.34/bbl earlier Tuesday. The August Brent contract was up by more than 61cts to $82.24/bbl.

Refined products were mixed. NYMEX ULSD futures were on track for a fifth gain in the past six trading days.

The July ULSD contract was up ahead and is starting to extend its premium to RBOB futures, which happened at Monday's settlement for the first time in nearly three months.

The July ULSD contract topped out at $2.443/gal recently, and was near that mark near midday, up more than 2.5cts to $2.4407/gallon.

The strengthening front end of the curve is also chewing into some of the contango seen in the diesel market.

In U.S. cash market trading, spot ULSD prices were up by more than 2cts/gallon.

The strength in ULSD helped to pull gasoline futures into positive territory.

The NYMEX July RBOB contract was up by about 1ct to $2.4211/gallon after reaching a recent peak of $2.4273/gallon.

Most cash markets are firming as prices in most east of the Rockies markets are up 1.25 to 3cts. The West Coast has become somewhat homogenous as spot prices for Los Angeles, San Francisco and Pacific Northwest gasoline were all close to $2.34/gallon.

