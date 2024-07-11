Crude oil and refined product futures were higher at midday Thursday after the government reported a stronger-than-expected slowdown in inflation.

The NYMEX August West Texas Intermediate contact was up by about 50cts to $82.60/bbl at about 12:05 p.m. ET and the September WTI contract was 35cts higher at $81.40/bbl.

London-based ICE Brent for September delivery was 35cts higher at $85.45/bbl and October Brent was up by 30cts to $84.5/bbl.

The August NYMEX RBOB added 1.6ct to $2.5195/gal and September RBOB was 1.5ct higher at $2.4875/gal. The August NYMEX ULSD contract was up by 1.6cts to $2.5345/gal and September ULSD was 1.55cts higher at $2.60/gal.

The government on Thursday morning said U.S. consumer prices fell in June, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates later this year.

In addition, the International Energy Agency earlier Thursday trimmed its forecast for oil-demand growth in 2025 and raised supply estimates, a scenario that would likely leave the market in surplus, reinforcing its expectations that the oil market will be oversupplied later in the decade.

