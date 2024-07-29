Petroleum futures were down at midday Monday as crude oil futures continue to weaken despite a number of developments that would typically be considered bullish for the market.

Contracts are lower despite sentiments that suggest August could usher in a new demand record and an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could result in a decision to keep additional supply off the market beyond September.

In addition, petroleum futures have so far paid little attention to forecasts that put the odds of a tropical depression forming later this week at 50% and an uptick in Middle East violence between Israel and Hezbollah.

And oil prices are languishing despite a disputed Venezuelan election that could prompt the U.S. to reimpose tough sanctions against that country.

Throw in some drone attacks on Russian refineries and you have a six-pack of items that under normal circumstances might lead to a rally.

Monday morning's weak performance points to technical weakness of futures and the view that the market likely will be over supplied in the fourth quarter.

Crude oil benchmarks near midday were retesting Friday lows. The NYMEX September West Texas Intermediate contract was down by $1.46 to $75.70/bbl while September Brent was off by $1.49 to $79.64/bbl.

Investment banks have suggested third-quarter Brent prices of $86-$90/bbl, and current prices are well short of that projected range.

Refined products were mostly matching the declines in crude contracts. The NYMEX August RBOB contract was 3.68cts lower at $2.4241/gal and Forward prices suggest Gulf Coast gasoline could fall below $2/gal by December.

In U.S. cash gasoline prices were 3-3.5cts/gal lower, with only Chicago RBOB providing an attractive return for refiners. Gasoline in that market was bid at 25cts over NYMEX futures, putting it about $34.75/bbl above the price of WTI.

The NYMEX August ULSD contract was down by 4.46cts to $2.3751/gal. There was little action in U.S. spot diesel trading, with most markets down 3.75-4.5cts/gal.

