News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/20/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Ends at Fresh, 5-Month High

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended little changed for a third straight session, but rose just enough to hit a fresh, five-month closing high. 

 
Offshore Drilling Contractor Valaris Files for Bankruptcy in the U.S.

Valaris said the restructuring agreement it has struck with about half of its bondholders will help it eliminate nearly all of its liabilities. The company's chapter 11 plan must be approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston. 

 
Senators Warn Trump Saudi-Chinese Uranium Plant Risks Spread of Nuclear Weapons

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators warned President Trump on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia's undeclared nuclear and missile programs pose a serious threat to efforts to stop the spread of nuclear weapons in the region and requested briefings on the subject. 

 
Maersk Quarterly Profit Triples on Rising Freight Rates, Falling Costs

Taking container ships out of service is proving profitable for A.P. Moeller-Maersk. 

 
Fund's Woes Highlight Risks Lurking in Commodity ETFs

The U.S. Oil Fund has been warned by securities regulators that it could face enforcement action related to its overhaul after oil crashed earlier this year. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall for Fourth Consecutive Week

Government data showed crude-oil stockpiles declined by a much smaller-than-expected 1.6 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline inventories fell by a greater-than-expected 3.3 million barrels. 

 
Analysts Expect 43 Billion Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 43 billion cubic feet -- a slightly smaller amount than normal as mid-summer heat kept demand strong from power plants that use the commodity to generate electricity. 

 
Long Power Outages After Isaias Spark Calls to Overhaul Utilities

Following the storm that knocked out electricity to more than two million households in the New York region-some for over a week-residents and officials are renewing scrutiny on the area's large utility providers. 

 
RWE Falls After Surprise Share Issue

RWE shares were hit in early trade after the German energy company launched an unexpected share issue to raise roughly EUR2 billion, with the proceeds aimed at boosting its renewables pipeline. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S 4.99% 9768 Delayed Quote.1.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.46% 44.98 Delayed Quote.-31.44%
RWE AG -4.59% 32.67 Delayed Quote.19.45%
VALARIS PLC -11.55% 0.33 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -0.40% 42.652 Delayed Quote.-30.32%
