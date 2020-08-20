News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Prices Fall Sharply on Economy Fears

U.S. benchmark oil prices were heading for their biggest one-day decline this month as U.S. weekly jobless claims tick higher, reviving fears that the U.S. economy will continue to struggle and demand for oil will remain muted.

Natural Gas Falls Despite Small Storage Rise

Natural gas prices extended declines despite weekly government data showing gas inventories rose in line with forecasts and was slightly below the five-year-average increase.

Red Flags Point to Faltering Recovery in Oil

After rebounding from a historic crash this spring, the oil market is back under pressure from the twin forces of rising supply and stalling demand.

Guilty Plea Entered in PdVSA Corruption Investigation

A former procurement officer at a Petróleos de Venezuela SA subsidiary has pleaded guilty to an alleged role in a bribery scheme, and a former Citgo manager has been indicted on money-laundering charges, in the latest developments in a sprawling U.S. probe into alleged corruption at Venezuela's state-owned energy company.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Offshore Drilling Contractor Valaris Files for Bankruptcy in the U.S.

Valaris said the restructuring agreement it has struck with about half of its bondholders will help it eliminate nearly all of its liabilities. The company's chapter 11 plan must be approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston.

Senators Warn Trump Saudi-Chinese Uranium Plant Risks Spread of Nuclear Weapons

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators warned President Trump on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia's undeclared nuclear and missile programs pose a serious threat to efforts to stop the spread of nuclear weapons in the region and requested briefings on the subject.

Maersk Quarterly Profit Triples on Rising Freight Rates, Falling Costs

Taking container ships out of service is proving profitable for A.P. Moeller-Maersk.

Fund's Woes Highlight Risks Lurking in Commodity ETFs

The U.S. Oil Fund has been warned by securities regulators that it could face enforcement action related to its overhaul after oil crashed earlier this year.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall for Fourth Consecutive Week

Government data showed crude-oil stockpiles declined by a much smaller-than-expected 1.6 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline inventories fell by a greater-than-expected 3.3 million barrels.