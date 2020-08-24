News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

With U.S. Backing, Iraq Pushes for Energy Rapprochement With Saudis

The Trump administration is urging Iraq to proceed with a project to connect its power grid with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, among steps to reduce Baghdad's dependency on Iranian energy, U.S. and Arab officials said.

Preserving Trees Becomes Big Business, Driven by Emissions Rules

California launched a market in forest preservation with its cap-and-trade regulations. Now energy giants such as BP are expanding their investments in a bet that it is about to become more lucrative.

WTI Oil Ends Lower as Virus Fears Persist

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session 1.1% lower amid persistent fears that coronavirus will linger for months to come, leaving many schools and universities shut, and keeping jet fuel demand much weaker than normal.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 11 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 11 in the past week to 183, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Coronavirus Further Complicates Shell's Giant Floating Gas Project

Shell spent billions of dollars developing a floating gas terminal five football fields long. The pandemic is posing a new problem: How to get workers safely back on site to start it back up.

Two Dead, Two Still Missing After Pipeline Explosion at Texas Port

Two people are confirmed dead and two others remain missing after an underwater gas pipeline exploded when it was struck by a barge in the Port of Corpus Christi in south Texas, the Coast Guard said.

Harvard Board Gains Backers of Fossil Fuel Divestment

A group of alumni opposed to the fossil-fuel industry won three seats on the college's Board of Overseers, as part of a campaign to force Harvard's $40 billion endowment to drop its oil and gas investments over climate concerns.

Texas-Based Driller Arena Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Arena Energy has filed for bankruptcy with a plan to sell virtually all of its assets to private-equity firm Lime Rock Partners and a management group in a deal that includes $64.2 million in cash.

Turkey Looks to Vast Gas Discovery to Bolster Ailing Economy

Turkey has identified a vast natural gas field in the Black Sea, President Erdogan said, a discovery that could help the country ease its reliance on energy imports.

Natural Gas Prices Are on Fire, but Producers Are Holding Back

Natural gas prices have shot up 66% since late June, and speculators are betting they will keep climbing. But the companies that control the country's spigots aren't so sure.