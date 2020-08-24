Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/24/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Prices Rise as Twin Storms Effect Gulf of Mexico Production

Oil futures rose as a pair of tropical storms, which are expected to make landfall within days of each other, closed in on the Gulf of Mexico, forcing the shutdown of offshore rigs responsible for more than half of the region's crude and natural-gas production. 

 
Preserving Trees Becomes Big Business, Driven by Emissions Rules

California launched a market in forest preservation with its cap-and-trade regulations. Now energy giants such as BP are expanding their investments in a bet that it is about to become more lucrative. 

 
Proposed Alaska Mine Faces Roadblock Over Environmental Concerns

A massive gold and copper mine planned for Alaska faces widespread opposition in the Trump administration over concerns that the project's developer couldn't resolve environmental risks associated with the project, a senior administration official said Sunday. 

 
With U.S. Backing, Iraq Pushes for Energy Rapprochement With Saudis

The Trump administration is urging Iraq to proceed with a project to connect its power grid with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, among steps to reduce Baghdad's dependency on Iranian energy, U.S. and Arab officials said. 

 
Coronavirus Further Complicates Shell's Giant Floating Gas Project

Shell spent billions of dollars developing a floating gas terminal five football fields long. The pandemic is posing a new problem: How to get workers safely back on site to start it back up. 

 
Two Dead, Two Still Missing After Pipeline Explosion at Texas Port

Two people are confirmed dead and two others remain missing after an underwater gas pipeline exploded when it was struck by a barge in the Port of Corpus Christi in south Texas, the Coast Guard said. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 11 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 11 in the past week to 183, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Harvard Board Gains Backers of Fossil Fuel Divestment

A group of alumni opposed to the fossil-fuel industry won three seats on the college's Board of Overseers, as part of a campaign to force Harvard's $40 billion endowment to drop its oil and gas investments over climate concerns. 

 
Texas-Based Driller Arena Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Arena Energy has filed for bankruptcy with a plan to sell virtually all of its assets to private-equity firm Lime Rock Partners and a management group in a deal that includes $64.2 million in cash. 

 
Turkey Looks to Vast Gas Discovery to Bolster Ailing Economy

Turkey has identified a vast natural gas field in the Black Sea, President Erdogan said, a discovery that could help the country ease its reliance on energy imports.

