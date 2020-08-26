Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/26/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Rises Ahead of Hurricane Laura

Nymex crude oil remained higher as U.S. oil inventories fell for a fifth consecutive week and as investors focused on Hurricane Laura. 

 
U.S.'s Fuel-Making Corridor Prepares for Hurricane Laura

Refineries, petrochemical facilities and ports along the Gulf Coast were closing as Hurricane Laura barreled toward the Texas-Louisiana border. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Exxon's Departure From Dow Highlights Market's Retreat From Energy Bets

The blue-chip index will include only one energy stock, Chevron, which will represent just 2.1% of the price-weighted index. 

 
Valaris Wins OK to Protect $5 Billion in Potential Tax Breaks

The offshore drilling contractor, which recently filed for bankruptcy, received court permission to restrict the trading of its stock to protect more than $5 billion in possible tax breaks. 

 
Hurricane Laura Bears Down on Texas and Louisiana

Hurricane Laura gathered strength in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, as it churned toward the Texas and Louisiana coasts, where it is projected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm late Wednesday or early Thursday. 

 
Carlyle Buys Eight Solar Projects in Maine

Carlyle Group has acquired eight solar projects in Maine as the asset manager seeks to capitalize on New England's expanding renewable-energy market. 

 
Oil Companies Brace for Twin Gulf Coast Storms

Companies have shut in roughly 82% of offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and are securing refineries and petrochemical plants as two tropical storms barrel toward Louisiana and Texas. 

 
Norway's Biggest Private Money Manager Exits From Exxon, Chevron Over Climate Change

Norway's largest private money manager, Storebrand Asset Management, excluded and divested itself of more than two dozen listed companies under its new climate change policy, citing concerns with lobbying, coal and oil sands. 

 
Proposed Alaska Mine Faces Roadblock Over Environmental Concerns

A massive gold and copper mine planned for Alaska faces widespread opposition in the Trump administration over concerns that the project's developer couldn't resolve environmental risks associated with the project, a senior administration official said Sunday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.10% 85 Delayed Quote.-28.53%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.26% 40.33 Delayed Quote.-41.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.72% 45.54 Delayed Quote.-32.70%
STOREBRAND ASA 0.26% 54.08 Delayed Quote.-21.85%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.53% 26.49 Delayed Quote.-17.77%
VALARIS PLC 5.47% 0.1269 Delayed Quote.-97.70%
WTI -0.16% 43.195 Delayed Quote.-30.87%
