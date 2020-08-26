News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

U.S.'s Fuel-Making Corridor Prepares for Hurricane Laura

Refineries, petrochemical facilities and ports along the Gulf Coast were closing as the hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 storm with 140-mile-an-hour winds barreling toward the Texas-Louisiana border.

Why Hurricanes Can Take Gasoline Prices for a Wild Ride

Investors are keeping a close eye on energy markets as Hurricane Laura moves toward the Texas-Louisiana border. Here's what you need to know about how hurricanes and tropical storms can affect gasoline prices.

WTI Oil Ends at Highest Since March

Oil prices ended 0.1% higher at $43.39 a barrel, marking the highest closing price since March 5, as Hurricane Laura barrels toward the Texas and Louisiana coasts as a Category 4 storm.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall for Fifth Consecutive Week

Crude-oil stockpiles declined by a greater-than-expected 4.7 million barrels, marking the fifth straight week of declines, government data showed, while gasoline stockpiles also fell by a greater-than-expected 4.6 million barrels.

Analysts Expect 46 Billion Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 46 billion cubic feet -- a slightly smaller amount than normal as persistent summer heat kept demand strong from electricity plants that use the commodity to generate power.

Exxon's Departure From Dow Highlights Market's Retreat From Energy Bets

The blue-chip index will include only one energy stock, Chevron, which will represent just 2.1% of the price-weighted index.

Valaris Wins OK to Protect $5 Billion in Potential Tax Breaks

The offshore drilling contractor, which recently filed for bankruptcy, received court permission to restrict the trading of its stock to protect more than $5 billion in possible tax breaks.

Carlyle Buys Eight Solar Projects in Maine

Carlyle Group has acquired eight solar projects in Maine as the asset manager seeks to capitalize on New England's expanding renewable-energy market.

Norway's Biggest Private Money Manager Exits From Exxon, Chevron Over Climate Change

Norway's largest private money manager, Storebrand Asset Management, excluded and divested itself of more than two dozen listed companies under its new climate change policy, citing concerns with lobbying, coal and oil sands.