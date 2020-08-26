Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
U.S.'s Fuel-Making Corridor Prepares for Hurricane Laura

Refineries, petrochemical facilities and ports along the Gulf Coast were closing as the hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 storm with 140-mile-an-hour winds barreling toward the Texas-Louisiana border. 

 
Why Hurricanes Can Take Gasoline Prices for a Wild Ride

Investors are keeping a close eye on energy markets as Hurricane Laura moves toward the Texas-Louisiana border. Here's what you need to know about how hurricanes and tropical storms can affect gasoline prices. 

 
WTI Oil Ends at Highest Since March

Oil prices ended 0.1% higher at $43.39 a barrel, marking the highest closing price since March 5, as Hurricane Laura barrels toward the Texas and Louisiana coasts as a Category 4 storm. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall for Fifth Consecutive Week

Crude-oil stockpiles declined by a greater-than-expected 4.7 million barrels, marking the fifth straight week of declines, government data showed, while gasoline stockpiles also fell by a greater-than-expected 4.6 million barrels. 

 
Analysts Expect 46 Billion Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 46 billion cubic feet -- a slightly smaller amount than normal as persistent summer heat kept demand strong from electricity plants that use the commodity to generate power. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Exxon's Departure From Dow Highlights Market's Retreat From Energy Bets

The blue-chip index will include only one energy stock, Chevron, which will represent just 2.1% of the price-weighted index. 

 
Valaris Wins OK to Protect $5 Billion in Potential Tax Breaks

The offshore drilling contractor, which recently filed for bankruptcy, received court permission to restrict the trading of its stock to protect more than $5 billion in possible tax breaks. 

 
Carlyle Buys Eight Solar Projects in Maine

Carlyle Group has acquired eight solar projects in Maine as the asset manager seeks to capitalize on New England's expanding renewable-energy market. 

 
Norway's Biggest Private Money Manager Exits From Exxon, Chevron Over Climate Change

Norway's largest private money manager, Storebrand Asset Management, excluded and divested itself of more than two dozen listed companies under its new climate change policy, citing concerns with lobbying, coal and oil sands.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.57% 84.78 Delayed Quote.-28.53%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.13% 40.01 Delayed Quote.-41.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.74% 45.67 Delayed Quote.-32.70%
STOREBRAND ASA 0.26% 54.08 Delayed Quote.-21.85%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 2.12% 26.94 Delayed Quote.-17.77%
VALARIS PLC -0.25% 0.1184 Delayed Quote.-97.70%
WTI 0.02% 43.409 Delayed Quote.-30.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
04:23pEnergy Down As Hurricane Laura Threatens Oil Infrastructure -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pStronger Hurricane Laura races toward heart of U.S. oil refining industry
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:40pU.S. planning California oil and gas lease sale this year
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pOil steadies; virus concerns weigh as hurricane heads to U.S
RE
02:41pU.S. offshore oil output cut 1.56 mln barrels for second day in a row
RE
02:41pHurricane cuts u.s. gulf of mexico oil production by 1.56 mln barrels for sec..
RE
02:37pC$ rises to fresh seven-month high as risk sentiment improves
RE
02:08pMomentum stocks put S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for new highs
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group