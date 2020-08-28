Oil Prices Extend Declines; May be Weighed Near Term

Oil prices extended their declines in early Asian trade, after suffering their first loss in four sessions overnight.

America's Energy Corridor Narrowly Averts Direct Hit From Laura

Hurricane Laura appeared to narrowly miss the heart of America's fuel-making and chemicals infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, where companies and officials were assessing damage Thursday morning.

PG&E Rejects Bondholders' Demand for $250 Million

California utility says its bondholders weren't treated unfairly, and that its bankruptcy plan bars their complaint.

Oil Ends Lower as Focus Returns to Demand

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended 0.9% lower as investors worried that electricity outages, closed roads and other problems created by Hurricane Laura could further weaken oil demand.

Natural Gas Ends at 9-Month-High

Natural gas reached its highest closing price since Nov. 22, ending the session 4.8% higher at $2.579/mmBtu, fueled by strong demand and another bullish weekly storage report.

Oil Market's Wild Swings Subdued by Options Trading

As Laura and Marco barreled toward Louisiana and Texas, companies closed more than four-fifths of offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico-but crude prices barely budged.

Hurricane Laura Exacts Lethal Toll, Causes Widespread Damage

The strongest storm to make landfall in Louisiana in more than a century leaves tens of thousands without power. At least six died.

U.S.'s Fuel-Making Corridor Prepares for Hurricane Laura

Refineries, petrochemical facilities and ports along the Gulf Coast were closing as the hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 storm with 140-mile-an-hour winds barreling toward the Texas-Louisiana border.

Why Hurricanes Can Take Gasoline Prices for a Wild Ride

Investors are keeping a close eye on energy markets as Hurricane Laura moves toward the Texas-Louisiana border. Here's what you need to know about how hurricanes and tropical storms can affect gasoline prices.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall for Fifth Consecutive Week

Crude-oil stockpiles declined by a greater-than-expected 4.7 million barrels, marking the fifth straight week of declines, government data showed, while gasoline stockpiles also fell by a greater-than-expected 4.6 million barrels.