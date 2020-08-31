Renewables Are Primed for Growth in Asia

Renewable-energy operators are planning for further growth in Asia despite a falloff in subsidies, betting energy demand will keep rising.

Sinopec Suffered First-Half Loss Due to Covid-19

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. swung to a net loss in the first half of the year, citing "unprecedented difficulties" from a collapse in oil prices and a slump in demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Future of Cleaning Oil Spills: Robots, Wood Chips and Sponges

Recent oil spills in Russia and Mauritius have shown that the industry needs better ways to clean up accidents. Researchers are working on solutions: oil-absorbing wood chips, a solar-powered robot and a reusable sponge.

Oil Ends With 4th Straight Weekly Increase

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session 0.2% lower, but notched a 1.5% weekly increase to $42.97 a barrel that marked a fourth straight weekly rise.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 3 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 3 in the past week to 180, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

America's Energy Corridor Narrowly Averts Direct Hit From Laura

Hurricane Laura appeared to narrowly miss the heart of America's fuel-making and chemicals infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, where companies and officials were assessing damage Thursday morning.

PG&E Rejects Bondholders' Demand for $250 Million

California utility says its bondholders weren't treated unfairly, and that its bankruptcy plan bars their complaint.

Oil Market's Wild Swings Subdued by Options Trading

As Laura and Marco barreled toward Louisiana and Texas, companies closed more than four-fifths of offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico-but crude prices barely budged.

Hurricane Laura Exacts Lethal Toll, Causes Widespread Damage

The strongest storm to make landfall in Louisiana in more than a century leaves tens of thousands without power. At least six died.