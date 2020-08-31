Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/31 12:28:45 am
43.124 USD   +0.25%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/30LOOP resumes operations at Marine Terminal
RE
08/30Asian stocks reach 29-month top, China services surprisingly strong
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Renewables Are Primed for Growth in Asia

Renewable-energy operators are planning for further growth in Asia despite a falloff in subsidies, betting energy demand will keep rising. 

 
Sinopec Suffered First-Half Loss Due to Covid-19

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. swung to a net loss in the first half of the year, citing "unprecedented difficulties" from a collapse in oil prices and a slump in demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
The Future of Cleaning Oil Spills: Robots, Wood Chips and Sponges

Recent oil spills in Russia and Mauritius have shown that the industry needs better ways to clean up accidents. Researchers are working on solutions: oil-absorbing wood chips, a solar-powered robot and a reusable sponge. 

 
Oil Ends With 4th Straight Weekly Increase

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session 0.2% lower, but notched a 1.5% weekly increase to $42.97 a barrel that marked a fourth straight weekly rise. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 3 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 3 in the past week to 180, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
America's Energy Corridor Narrowly Averts Direct Hit From Laura

Hurricane Laura appeared to narrowly miss the heart of America's fuel-making and chemicals infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, where companies and officials were assessing damage Thursday morning. 

 
PG&E Rejects Bondholders' Demand for $250 Million

California utility says its bondholders weren't treated unfairly, and that its bankruptcy plan bars their complaint. 

 
Oil Market's Wild Swings Subdued by Options Trading

As Laura and Marco barreled toward Louisiana and Texas, companies closed more than four-fifths of offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico-but crude prices barely budged. 

 
Hurricane Laura Exacts Lethal Toll, Causes Widespread Damage

The strongest storm to make landfall in Louisiana in more than a century leaves tens of thousands without power. At least six died.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/30LOOP resumes operations at Marine Terminal
RE
08/30Asian stocks reach 29-month top, China services surprisingly strong
RE
08/30Japan factory output up but retail sales down amid fragile recovery from pand..
RE
08/30Japan factory output up but retail sales down amid fragile recovery from pand..
RE
08/30Sinopec Suffers First-Half Loss Due to Covid-19
DJ
08/30Soybeans hit over 2-year high on dry weather fears
RE
08/30Oil prices edge up on stimulus support despite ample supplies
RE
08/30Sinopec posts first half-year loss as coronavirus wallops fuel demand
RE
08/30U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output remains lower in wake of storm, data shows
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group