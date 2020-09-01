Oil Climbs After Chinese PMI Beat Expectations

Brent crude oil was up 1.2% and WTI futures were up 1.2% a barrel and DNB Markets's Helge Martinsen said a better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing purchasing managers index reading is behind that rise.

Fuel Rebound Fizzles, Challenging Economy, Industry

After demand for gasoline surged from mid-April to late June, lingering caution among drivers and delayed office and school reopening plans are hindering the recovery in energy markets.

EPA Eases Coal-Ash and Wastewater Disposal Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency's new guidelines are expected to save the U.S. power sector roughly $140 million a year by reducing compliance costs and other measures.

Coal Company Murray Energy Poised to Exit Bankruptcy

Murray Energy, the nation's largest private coal company, is poised to leave bankruptcy under the ownership of its senior lenders after shedding billions of dollars in retiree and health-care liabilities and striking deals with key creditors to fund the business.

Sinopec Suffered First-Half Loss Due to Covid-19

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. swung to a net loss in the first half of the year, citing "unprecedented difficulties" from a collapse in oil prices and a slump in demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Renewables Are Primed for Growth in Asia

Renewable-energy operators are planning for further growth in Asia despite a falloff in subsidies, betting energy demand will keep rising.

The Future of Cleaning Oil Spills: Robots, Wood Chips and Sponges

Recent oil spills in Russia and Mauritius have shown that the industry needs better ways to clean up accidents. Researchers are working on solutions: oil-absorbing wood chips, a solar-powered robot and a reusable sponge.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 3 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 3 in the past week to 180, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

America's Energy Corridor Narrowly Averts Direct Hit From Laura

Hurricane Laura appeared to narrowly miss the heart of America's fuel-making and chemicals infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, where companies and officials were assessing damage Thursday morning.

PG&E Rejects Bondholders' Demand for $250 Million

California utility says its bondholders weren't treated unfairly, and that its bankruptcy plan bars their complaint.