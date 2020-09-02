News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

WTI Oil Ends Higher as Economies Improve

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled a modest 0.4% higher at $42.76 a barrel amid manufacturing reports from both China and the U.S. that suggest global economies continue to slowly recover from coronavirus lockdowns.

Fuel Rebound Fizzles, Challenging Economy, Industry

After demand for gasoline surged from mid-April to late June, lingering caution among drivers and delayed office and school reopening plans are hindering the recovery in energy markets.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease by 1.8 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 2.9 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

EPA Eases Coal-Ash and Wastewater Disposal Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency's new guidelines are expected to save the U.S. power sector roughly $140 million a year by reducing compliance costs and other measures.

Coal Company Murray Energy Poised to Exit Bankruptcy

Murray Energy, the nation's largest private coal company, is poised to leave bankruptcy under the ownership of its senior lenders after shedding billions of dollars in retiree and health-care liabilities and striking deals with key creditors to fund the business.

Sinopec Suffered First-Half Loss Due to Covid-19

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. swung to a net loss in the first half of the year, citing "unprecedented difficulties" from a collapse in oil prices and a slump in demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Renewables Are Primed for Growth in Asia

Renewable-energy operators are planning for further growth in Asia despite a falloff in subsidies, betting energy demand will keep rising.

The Future of Cleaning Oil Spills: Robots, Wood Chips and Sponges

Recent oil spills in Russia and Mauritius have shown that the industry needs better ways to clean up accidents. Researchers are working on solutions: oil-absorbing wood chips, a solar-powered robot and a reusable sponge.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 3 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 3 in the past week to 180, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.