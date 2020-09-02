Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/02 04:38:24 am
43.056 USD   +0.06%
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:41aMorocco?s trade deficit shrinks 18.2% year/year
RE
02:36aOil rises to $46 on U.S. inventory drop, economy hopes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 04:16am EDT
WTI Oil Ends Higher as Economies Improve

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled a modest 0.4% higher at $42.76 a barrel amid manufacturing reports from both China and the U.S. that suggest global economies continue to slowly recover from coronavirus lockdowns. 

 
Fuel Rebound Fizzles, Challenging Economy, Industry

After demand for gasoline surged from mid-April to late June, lingering caution among drivers and delayed office and school reopening plans are hindering the recovery in energy markets. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease by 1.8 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 2.9 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
EPA Eases Coal-Ash and Wastewater Disposal Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency's new guidelines are expected to save the U.S. power sector roughly $140 million a year by reducing compliance costs and other measures. 

 
Coal Company Murray Energy Poised to Exit Bankruptcy

Murray Energy, the nation's largest private coal company, is poised to leave bankruptcy under the ownership of its senior lenders after shedding billions of dollars in retiree and health-care liabilities and striking deals with key creditors to fund the business. 

 
Sinopec Suffered First-Half Loss Due to Covid-19

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. swung to a net loss in the first half of the year, citing "unprecedented difficulties" from a collapse in oil prices and a slump in demand amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Renewables Are Primed for Growth in Asia

Renewable-energy operators are planning for further growth in Asia despite a falloff in subsidies, betting energy demand will keep rising. 

 
The Future of Cleaning Oil Spills: Robots, Wood Chips and Sponges

Recent oil spills in Russia and Mauritius have shown that the industry needs better ways to clean up accidents. Researchers are working on solutions: oil-absorbing wood chips, a solar-powered robot and a reusable sponge. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 3 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 3 in the past week to 180, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -2.80% 13.88 Delayed Quote.-45.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 45.88 Delayed Quote.-30.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.67% 74.04697 Delayed Quote.19.24%
WTI 0.20% 43.055 Delayed Quote.-30.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:41aMorocco?s trade deficit shrinks 18.2% year/year
RE
02:36aOil rises to $46 on U.S. inventory drop, economy hopes
RE
02:36aSupply curbs, uncertain demand to keep oil rangebound above $40 - Reuters pol..
RE
02:23aStocks gain on brisk factory surveys, stimulus hopes
RE
02:12aIraq seeks exemption from OPEC export cut deal during first-quarter of 2021 -..
RE
02:08aADNOC signs $5.5 billion real estate deal with Apollo-led consortium
RE
02:04aKazakhstan in talks on $700 mln in cryptocurrency mining projects
RE
01:55aSensex, Nifty edge lower as China border tensions weigh, banks drop
RE
01:45aADNOC signs $5.5 bln real estate deal with Apollo-led consortium
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group