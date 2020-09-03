Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

09/03/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Prices Fall to One-Month Low as U.S. Dollar Bounces

Oil futures fell, with the U.S. benchmark trading at its lowest since Aug. 4, as the U.S. dollar bounced and worries remained over the outlook for demand. 

 
A Glut of Refineries Is the Oil Industry's Next Problem

New capacity in the developing world is making European plants that turn oil into gasoline and other products obsolete 

 
Natural Gas Remain Higher After Storage Data

Natural gas prices remained higher after EIA said gas-in-storage rose by a relatively small 35B cubic feet last week, helping to reduce a bearish storage surplus bloated by coronavirus lockdowns. 

 
EDP Renovaveis Earnings Fall

Portugal's EDP Renovaveis reported an 18% drop in earnings to EUR793 million following a lower revenue and electricity production. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall for Sixth Straight Week

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell for a sixth straight week, while gasoline and other fuel supplies also declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Alabama-Based FM Coal Files for Bankruptcy

The coal miner filed for chapter 11 after struggling with sliding revenue, failing equipment and high debt service costs in recent years. 

 
Blackjewel Settles With Workers Over Its Sudden Collapse

Former Blackjewel workers who lost their jobs and waited months to get their final paychecks when the coal producer collapsed in bankruptcy last year could be compensated under a proposed settlement with the company and its founder. 

 
Saudi Aramco Slows Diversification Plans Amid Industry Downturn

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant is reviewing plans to expand at home and abroad in the face of sharply lower oil prices and a heavy dividend burden. 

 
Analysts Expect 34 Billion Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 34 billion cubic feet -- a much smaller amount than normal as hot weather boosted demand and Hurricane Laura disrupted supply lines.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.65% 43.28 Delayed Quote.-30.67%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 2.13% 36 End-of-day quote.2.13%
WTI -2.75% 40.519 Delayed Quote.-29.84%
