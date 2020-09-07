Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Coal's Moment in the Sun, Courtesy of Natural Gas

Cheap, cleaner natural gas had been eating away coal's share of electricity generation for some time. But with natural-gas prices edging toward $2.5 per million British thermal units, the tables are about to be turned. 

 
California Faces New Risk of Blackouts This Week

California narrowly averted rolling blackouts Sunday night to relieve strain on its electric grid as the state's southern half suffered record-breaking temperatures, but parts of the state face possible wind-driven shut-offs starting Monday. 

 
Utilities Look to Green Hydrogen to Cut Carbon Emissions

U.S. utilities are increasingly exploring the use of what is called green hydrogen made from wind and solar energy to reduce emissions from power plants and pipelines. 

 
Oil Settles Below $40 on Demand Worries

Oil futures declined on Friday, with the U.S. benchmark ending below $40 a barrel for the first time since early July, contributing to a loss for the week as concerns over prospects for demand, losses in the stock market, and strength in the U.S. dollar pushed prices to their lowest since July. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 181, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Oil Industry Is Fading Away in Land of the World's Richest Reserves

Venezuela sees its production dwindle after decades of graft and mismanagement under Chávez and Maduro regimes, and now the burden of U.S. sanctions. The last drilling rig in the country has shut down. 

 
Transocean Restructuring Can Proceed Over Hedge Fund's Opposition

A federal judge authorized Transocean, the world's largest offshore oil-rig contractor, to proceed with a disputed restructuring of up to $2 billion of its $9 billion debt load amid a deeply painful period for deep-water drilling. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
A Glut of Refineries Is the Oil Industry's Next Problem

New capacity in the developing world is making European plants that turn oil into gasoline and other products obsolete 

 
EDP Renovaveis Earnings Fall

Portugal's EDP Renovaveis reported an 18% drop in earnings to EUR793 million following a lower revenue and electricity production.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:01aThe fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG
RE
03:23aBRAZIL : Total Resigns From its Role of Operator in the Foz Do Amazonas Basin
DJ
03:20aJapan says it offered Mauritius "unprecedented" support, including financial
RE
03:16aCairn Energy to Sell Senegal Project to Woodside Petroleum for up to $400 Mil..
DJ
03:11aTotal Leaves Brazil's Foz Do Amazonas Basin Exploration Blocks
DJ
01:34aCHINA'S CRUDE OIL SPLURGE STARTS TO : Russell
RE
01:20aOil skids after Saudi cuts prices, China slows imports
RE
12:33aChina's August crude oil imports jump 13% on year as delayed cargoes clear cu..
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group