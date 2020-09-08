Coal's Moment in the Sun, Courtesy of Natural Gas

Cheap, cleaner natural gas had been eating away coal's share of electricity generation for some time. But with natural-gas prices edging toward $2.5 per million British thermal units, the tables are about to be turned.

California Faces New Risk of Blackouts This Week

PG&E warned that it may need to cut power late Monday in parts of Northern California to reduce wildfire risks, a day after the state narrowly averted rolling blackouts to relieve strain on its electric grid during a heat wave.

Utilities Look to Green Hydrogen to Cut Carbon Emissions

U.S. utilities are increasingly exploring the use of what is called green hydrogen made from wind and solar energy to reduce emissions from power plants and pipelines.

Oil Settles Below $40 on Demand Worries

Oil futures declined on Friday, with the U.S. benchmark ending below $40 a barrel for the first time since early July, contributing to a loss for the week as concerns over prospects for demand, losses in the stock market, and strength in the U.S. dollar pushed prices to their lowest since July.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 181, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Oil Industry Is Fading Away in Land of the World's Richest Reserves

Venezuela sees its production dwindle after decades of graft and mismanagement under Chávez and Maduro regimes, and now the burden of U.S. sanctions. The last drilling rig in the country has shut down.

Transocean Restructuring Can Proceed Over Hedge Fund's Opposition

A federal judge authorized Transocean, the world's largest offshore oil-rig contractor, to proceed with a disputed restructuring of up to $2 billion of its $9 billion debt load amid a deeply painful period for deep-water drilling.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

A Glut of Refineries Is the Oil Industry's Next Problem

New capacity in the developing world is making European plants that turn oil into gasoline and other products obsolete

EDP Renovaveis Earnings Fall

Portugal's EDP Renovaveis reported an 18% drop in earnings to EUR793 million following a lower revenue and electricity production.