WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/09 12:42:18 am
36.497 USD   -0.37%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/08Oil Prices Tumble on Faltering Recovery in Demand -- 4th Update
DJ
All News

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/09/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Wind-Driven Blackouts Become New Reality in California

Power shut-offs like the one that darkened parts of California this week are expected to be a regular occurrence as PG&E upgrades its aging equipment and completes overdue repairs. 

 
US Oil Slips After Holiday in Catch-Up With Brent

WTI futures were down 2.5% with U.S. crude catching up with Brent's losses sparked by Saudi Aramco's pricing cuts over the weekend. 

 
Oil Prices Drop on Faltering Recovery in Demand

Oil prices slumped to their lowest level in nearly three months, under pressure from a stalling recovery in demand and planned production expansions by OPEC that threaten to add to an existing glut of crude. 

 
Raising an Energy Fund Today Can Rely on One Deep-Pocketed Investor

Beemok Capital, a family office which manages the wealth of billionaire Ben Navarro, accounted for nearly all of the money raised for Andros Energy Capital LP, said a person familiar with the matter. 

 
How Investors Can Harness the Power of Wind

Both of Europe's wind-turbine makers are full of potential, but onshore leader Vestas is the less risky stock. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Coal's Moment in the Sun, Courtesy of Natural Gas

Cheap, cleaner natural gas had been eating away coal's share of electricity generation for some time. But with natural-gas prices edging toward $2.5 per million British thermal units, the tables are about to be turned. 

 
California Faces New Risk of Blackouts This Week

PG&E warned that it may need to cut power late Monday in parts of Northern California to reduce wildfire risks, a day after the state narrowly averted rolling blackouts to relieve strain on its electric grid during a heat wave. 

 
Utilities Look to Green Hydrogen to Cut Carbon Emissions

U.S. utilities are increasingly exploring the use of what is called green hydrogen made from wind and solar energy to reduce emissions from power plants and pipelines. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 181, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

