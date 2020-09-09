Oil Prices Bounce but Demand Concerns Remain

Oil futures regained some of the ground lost in a brutal selloff in the previous session, though analysts said worries over the outlook for crude demand as the global economy continues to wrestle with the COVID-19 pandemic will likely cap upside

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Tullow Oil Faces Possible Cash Crunch

Tullow Oil shares fell more than 10% after the company warned it could face a liquidity shortfall by April 2022, and would need to negotiate a financial restructuring with its creditors to continue trading.

Wind-Driven Blackouts Become New Reality in California

Power shut-offs like the one that darkened parts of California this week are expected to be a regular occurrence as PG&E upgrades its aging equipment and completes overdue repairs.

Raising an Energy Fund Today Can Rely on One Deep-Pocketed Investor

Beemok Capital, a family office which manages the wealth of billionaire Ben Navarro, accounted for nearly all of the money raised for Andros Energy Capital LP, said a person familiar with the matter.

How Investors Can Harness the Power of Wind

Both of Europe's wind-turbine makers are full of potential, but onshore leader Vestas is the less risky stock.

Coal's Moment in the Sun, Courtesy of Natural Gas

Cheap, cleaner natural gas had been eating away coal's share of electricity generation for some time. But with natural-gas prices edging toward $2.5 per million British thermal units, the tables are about to be turned.

California Faces New Risk of Blackouts This Week

PG&E warned that it may need to cut power late Monday in parts of Northern California to reduce wildfire risks, a day after the state narrowly averted rolling blackouts to relieve strain on its electric grid during a heat wave.

Utilities Look to Green Hydrogen to Cut Carbon Emissions

U.S. utilities are increasingly exploring the use of what is called green hydrogen made from wind and solar energy to reduce emissions from power plants and pipelines.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 181, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.