Oil Rises as Hurricane Season Disrupts U.S. Supply

Oil prices rose, clawing back some of their losses from recent weeks, with hurricane season limiting supply from the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Sally Loses Some Strength as It Threatens Gulf Coast

Forecasters expect Hurricane Sally to make landfall on the Mississippi or Alabama coast early Wednesday, bringing powerful gusts, dangerous storm surges and flooding.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 800,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 800,000 barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

IEA Deepens 2020 Demand Contraction Forecast

The oil-market uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic isn't going anywhere, with the outlook for global demand even gloomier than it was last month, according to the IEA.

Lonestar Resources Reaches Deal to Restructure Under Chapter 11

Lonestar Resources US said it plans to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy after reaching a restructuring support agreement that will eliminate roughly $390 million in debt obligations and preferred equity interests..

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

OPEC Extends Forecast for Decline in Global Oil Demand

The economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic will hurt global energy demand harder and for longer than previously feared, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.

Trump Administration Denies Retroactive Biofuel Exemptions in Boost for Iowa

Republicans warned that approving oil refiners' biofuel waiver requests could hurt the re-election campaigns of President Trump and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst.

Exxon's Bet on Oil, Gas Drags Down U.S. Titan

The oil giant doubled down on oil and gas at what now looks to be the worst possible time. Investors are fleeing and workers are grumbling about the direction of a company some see as out of touch.

Uganda, Total Reach Key Deal on Pipeline

Uganda and French oil giant Total have reached an agreement for the construction of a $3.5 billion pipeline to the Tanzanian port of Tanga, unlocking the long delayed development of the region's largest crude reserves.