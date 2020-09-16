Oil Rallies on Surprise Supply Drop

Oil prices climbed Wednesday, after unexpectedly upbeat U.S. inventory numbers extended a rally that began Tuesday.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 800,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 800,000 barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

U.S. Gas Exporters Eye Europe's Surging Prices

Natural-gas prices have surged in Europe, offering good news for exporters that invested in infrastructure for shipping it over the past decade, only to contend with a collapse in sales when the pandemic struck.

Power Companies Brace For Supply Chain Shake-Up From New Cyber Rules

Many electricity companies and vendors are holding their breath as the Trump administration finalizes new limits on foreign equipment in an effort to bolster the U.S. power grid's cybersecurity.

EU Proposes Higher 2030 Emissions Target, Green Bonds

The European Union proposed cutting 55% of the bloc's emissions by 2030, up from its previous goal of 40%, and said hundreds of billions of euros worth of green bonds should help fund the target.

Business Shifts From Resistance to Action on Climate

In a sign of how much corporate attitudes have changed, the Business Roundtable, one of the country's most prominent business groups, is throwing its support behind broad-based measures to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

Hitachi to End U.K. Nuclear Construction Project

Hitachi said it would end its nuclear power construction project in the U.K., a year and a half after it was suspended due to increased costs.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Sally Regains Strength as It Threatens Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally strengthened again as it churned closer to the U.S. Gulf Coast, threatening Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle with powerful winds, heavy rains and widespread flooding.

IEA Deepens 2020 Demand Contraction Forecast

The oil-market uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic isn't going anywhere, with the outlook for global demand even gloomier than it was last month, according to the IEA.