WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/21 11:22:03 am
38.847 USD   -4.77%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:10aIndian Oil Corp reviews refinery expansion plans
RE
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/21/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Crude Prices Fall as Libya Ramps Up Production

Oil prices dropped on fears that some of Libya's long-blockaded crude would return to the market, adding to the global glut. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 179, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
PG&E CFO Leaving for Another Utility

PG&E's finance chief, Jason Wells, who helped the utility negotiate its exit from bankruptcy, plans to depart after nearly five years in the role. 

 
Oregon Fires Show Power Lines Pose Threat Beyond California

Oregon's worst wildfire season in recent memory is demonstrating that the risk of fires sparked by utility equipment during hot, dry winds is no longer confined to California, as drought and climate change kill trees and alter weather patterns. 

 
Oil Producers' Best Customers Are in Trouble

Oil-demand forecasts keep getting cut, and the source of those reductions could generate more concern in the future. 

 
Trump's Promise to Revive Coal Thwarted by Falling Demand, Cheaper Alternatives

Coal companies experienced a brief renaissance during the first two years of Mr. Trump's term. U.S. coal output and consumption are now on pace to decline at faster annual rates, on average, under President Trump than under President Obama. Still, many in the industry fear things would be even worse under a President Biden. 

 
U.S. Gas Exporters Eye Europe's Surging Prices

Natural-gas prices have surged in Europe, offering good news for exporters that invested in infrastructure for shipping it over the past decade, only to contend with a collapse in sales when the pandemic struck. 

 
Power Companies Brace For Supply Chain Shake-Up From New Cyber Rules

Many electricity companies and vendors are holding their breath as the Trump administration finalizes new limits on foreign equipment in an effort to bolster the U.S. power grid's cybersecurity. 

 
EU Proposes Higher 2030 Emissions Target, Green Bonds

The European Union proposed cutting 55% of the bloc's emissions by 2030, up from its previous goal of 40%, and said hundreds of billions of euros worth of green bonds should help fund the target.

