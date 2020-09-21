Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

09/21/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Commodity Prices Retreat, Hurt by Dollar's Advance

Oil prices dropped on fears that some of Libya's long-blockaded crude would return to the market, adding to the global glut. The losses spilled from industrial commodities into precious metals. 

 
Natural Gas Settles at 7-Week Low

Natural gas dropped Monday, settling at a seven-week low as storms and mild temperatures weaken demand. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 179, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
PG&E CFO Leaving for Another Utility

PG&E's finance chief, Jason Wells, who helped the utility negotiate its exit from bankruptcy, plans to depart after nearly five years in the role. 

 
Oregon Fires Show Power Lines Pose Threat Beyond California

Oregon's worst wildfire season in recent memory is demonstrating that the risk of fires sparked by utility equipment during hot, dry winds is no longer confined to California, as drought and climate change kill trees and alter weather patterns. 

 
Oil Producers' Best Customers Are in Trouble

Oil-demand forecasts keep getting cut, and the source of those reductions could generate more concern in the future. 

 
Trump's Promise to Revive Coal Thwarted by Falling Demand, Cheaper Alternatives

Coal companies experienced a brief renaissance during the first two years of Mr. Trump's term. U.S. coal output and consumption are now on pace to decline at faster annual rates, on average, under President Trump than under President Obama. Still, many in the industry fear things would be even worse under a President Biden. 

 
U.S. Gas Exporters Eye Europe's Surging Prices

Natural-gas prices have surged in Europe, offering good news for exporters that invested in infrastructure for shipping it over the past decade, only to contend with a collapse in sales when the pandemic struck. 

 
Power Companies Brace For Supply Chain Shake-Up From New Cyber Rules

Many electricity companies and vendors are holding their breath as the Trump administration finalizes new limits on foreign equipment in an effort to bolster the U.S. power grid's cybersecurity.

