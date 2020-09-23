Oil Ends Slightly Higher Ahead of U.S. Data

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session slightly higher in a choppy, directionless trading session ahead of the release of a pair of weekly U.S. inventory reports.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to decrease by 1.4 million barrels in the government's latest weekly data, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 600,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Fracking-Services Company FTS International Files for Bankruptcy

Texas-based FTS International filed for bankruptcy protection after reaching an agreement with creditors on a debt-for-equity swap following a downturn in the energy sector and lower demand for its services.

Hot Oil Field Was Desperate for Pipelines. Now It Has Too Many.

The Southwest's Permian Basin has become a headache for pipeline operators with the pandemic damping oil demand after they had added capacity.

Oil Market Flies Blind as Virus Clouds Demand Outlook

Predicting oil demand has rarely been more challenging. Energy analysts are mapping out the course of the coronavirus and efforts to stop the pandemic, as well as grappling with the effects on fuel demand of an economic downturn.

Musk Promises $25,000 Tesla Using Cheaper Batteries

The company has an eventual annual production target of 20 million vehicles, potentially becoming the world's largest auto maker.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 179, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

PG&E CFO Leaving for Another Utility

PG&E's finance chief, Jason Wells, who helped the utility negotiate its exit from bankruptcy, plans to depart after nearly five years in the role.

Oregon Fires Show Power Lines Pose Threat Beyond California

Oregon's worst wildfire season in recent memory is demonstrating that the risk of fires sparked by utility equipment during hot, dry winds is no longer confined to California, as drought and climate change kill trees and alter weather patterns.