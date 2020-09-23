Oil Prices Try to Gain Traction Ahead of Storage Data

Oil futures attempted to gain ground, with crude trying to find some support after data from an industry trade group showed a fall in fuel inventories.

Peak Oil Is Already Shifting Markets

The prospect of falling demand for crude oil could unleash a long-term scramble between rival producer nations.

Fracker Extraction Oil Greased the Political Skids in Colorado

In the two years before it went bankrupt in June, Extraction Oil & Gas funneled more than $10 million into political donations, most of it aimed at quashing a movement that threatened its business of forcing oil and gas out of the Colorado bedrock.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Fracking-Services Company FTS International Files for Bankruptcy

Texas-based FTS International filed for bankruptcy protection after reaching an agreement with creditors on a debt-for-equity swap following a downturn in the energy sector and lower demand for its services.

Hot Oil Field Was Desperate for Pipelines. Now It Has Too Many.

The Southwest's Permian Basin has become a headache for pipeline operators with the pandemic damping oil demand after they had added capacity.

Oil Market Flies Blind as Virus Clouds Demand Outlook

Predicting oil demand has rarely been more challenging. Energy analysts are mapping out the course of the coronavirus and efforts to stop the pandemic, as well as grappling with the effects on fuel demand of an economic downturn.

Musk Promises $25,000 Tesla Using Cheaper Batteries

The company has an eventual annual production target of 20 million vehicles, potentially becoming the world's largest auto maker.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 179, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

PG&E CFO Leaving for Another Utility

PG&E's finance chief, Jason Wells, who helped the utility negotiate its exit from bankruptcy, plans to depart after nearly five years in the role.