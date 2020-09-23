Log in
WTI       

WTI
09/23 04:17:33 pm
39.498 USD   -0.49%
04:17pTech Shares Lead Stocks Lower -- Update
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:13pNorway oil workers threaten strike, including at leading Sverdrup field
RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

09/23/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Oil Ends Higher After Bullish U.S. Data

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled 0.3% higher as another weekly drop in crude-oil inventories helped buoy prices that were facing headwinds due to declines in U.S. stock markets and a strengthening dollar. 

 
California to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars Starting in 2035

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order Wednesday that aims to end the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered passenger cars in the state by 2035. 

 
Peak Oil Is Already Shifting Markets

The prospect of falling demand for crude oil could unleash a long-term scramble between rival producer nations. 

 
Fracker Extraction Oil Greased the Political Skids in Colorado

In the two years before it went bankrupt in June, Extraction Oil & Gas funneled more than $10 million into political donations, most of it aimed at quashing a movement that threatened its business of forcing oil and gas out of the Colorado bedrock. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Fracking-Services Company FTS International Files for Bankruptcy

Texas-based FTS International filed for bankruptcy protection after reaching an agreement with creditors on a debt-for-equity swap following a downturn in the energy sector and lower demand for its services. 

 
Hot Oil Field Was Desperate for Pipelines. Now It Has Too Many.

The Southwest's Permian Basin has become a headache for pipeline operators with the pandemic damping oil demand after they had added capacity. 

 
Oil Market Flies Blind as Virus Clouds Demand Outlook

Predicting oil demand has rarely been more challenging. Energy analysts are mapping out the course of the coronavirus and efforts to stop the pandemic, as well as grappling with the effects on fuel demand of an economic downturn. 

 
Musk Promises $25,000 Tesla Using Cheaper Batteries

The company has an eventual annual production target of 20 million vehicles, potentially becoming the world's largest auto maker. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 179, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

