News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Noble Settles Multibillion-Dollar Suit Over Paragon Spinoff

The London-based operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs has settled multibillion-dollar litigation over its 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, a critical step in Noble's path to exiting bankruptcy.

Oil Ends Higher as Equities Bounce

WTI oil prices ended 1% higher in a choppy trading session dictated almost entirely by movements in U.S. stock markets.

Natural Gas Posts Biggest 2-Day Rise Since 2018

Natural gas prices rocketed higher for a second straight session, ending 5.8% higher on the day and 23% higher over the past two days, marking the biggest two-day gain since Nov. 14, 2018.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

California to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars Starting in 2035

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order that aims to end the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered passenger cars in the state by 2035.

Peak Oil Is Already Shifting Markets

The prospect of falling demand for crude oil could unleash a long-term scramble between rival producer nations.

Fracker Extraction Oil Greased the Political Skids in Colorado

In the two years before it went bankrupt in June, Extraction Oil & Gas funneled more than $10 million into political donations, most of it aimed at quashing a movement that threatened its business of forcing oil and gas out of the Colorado bedrock.

Fracking-Services Company FTS International Files for Bankruptcy

Texas-based FTS International filed for bankruptcy protection after reaching an agreement with creditors on a debt-for-equity swap following a downturn in the energy sector and lower demand for its services.

Hot Oil Field Was Desperate for Pipelines. Now It Has Too Many.

The Southwest's Permian Basin has become a headache for pipeline operators with the pandemic damping oil demand after they had added capacity.

Oil Market Flies Blind as Virus Clouds Demand Outlook

Predicting oil demand has rarely been more challenging. Energy analysts are mapping out the course of the coronavirus and efforts to stop the pandemic, as well as grappling with the effects on fuel demand of an economic downturn.