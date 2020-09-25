Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/25 12:21:22 am
40.538 USD   +0.69%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/24Asian shares rise on tech rally, renewed stimulus hopes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Noble Settles Multibillion-Dollar Suit Over Paragon Spinoff

The London-based operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs has settled multibillion-dollar litigation over its 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, a critical step in Noble's path to exiting bankruptcy. 

 
Oil Ends Higher as Equities Bounce

WTI oil prices ended 1% higher in a choppy trading session dictated almost entirely by movements in U.S. stock markets. 

 
Natural Gas Posts Biggest 2-Day Rise Since 2018

Natural gas prices rocketed higher for a second straight session, ending 5.8% higher on the day and 23% higher over the past two days, marking the biggest two-day gain since Nov. 14, 2018. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
California to Ban Sales of New Gas-Powered Cars Starting in 2035

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order that aims to end the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered passenger cars in the state by 2035. 

 
Peak Oil Is Already Shifting Markets

The prospect of falling demand for crude oil could unleash a long-term scramble between rival producer nations. 

 
Fracker Extraction Oil Greased the Political Skids in Colorado

In the two years before it went bankrupt in June, Extraction Oil & Gas funneled more than $10 million into political donations, most of it aimed at quashing a movement that threatened its business of forcing oil and gas out of the Colorado bedrock. 

 
Fracking-Services Company FTS International Files for Bankruptcy

Texas-based FTS International filed for bankruptcy protection after reaching an agreement with creditors on a debt-for-equity swap following a downturn in the energy sector and lower demand for its services. 

 
Hot Oil Field Was Desperate for Pipelines. Now It Has Too Many.

The Southwest's Permian Basin has become a headache for pipeline operators with the pandemic damping oil demand after they had added capacity. 

 
Oil Market Flies Blind as Virus Clouds Demand Outlook

Predicting oil demand has rarely been more challenging. Energy analysts are mapping out the course of the coronavirus and efforts to stop the pandemic, as well as grappling with the effects on fuel demand of an economic downturn.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. -2.43% 3.61 Delayed Quote.-82.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.98% 42.16 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
WTI 0.66% 40.538 Delayed Quote.-35.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/24Asian shares rise on tech rally, renewed stimulus hopes
RE
09/24Asian shares rise on tech rally, renewed stimulus hopes
RE
09/24Harvest pressure sets soybeans for biggest weekly loss in 6 months
RE
09/24Chevron's Pasadena Refinery Reports Operational Disruption
DJ
09/24Crude steady as rising European COVID-19 cases offset U.S. oil stock draw
RE
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group