News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Devon Energy, WPX in Talks to Merge

The companies are in talks to combine, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that could help the energy companies weather a prolonged industry slump.

Oil Falls 2.1% for Week

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session little changed in a choppy, range-bound session that was driven largely by moves in U.S. stock markets and the dollar.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 4 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by four in the past week to 183, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The week's count was lower by 530 from the year-ago period.

With Electric-Car Target, California Is Going to Need a Bigger Grid

Converting all passenger cars and trucks to run on electricity in California could raise power demand by as much as 25%. That poses a major challenge for a state already facing periodic rolling blackouts as it rapidly transitions to renewable energy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Noble Settles Multibillion-Dollar Suit Over Paragon Spinoff

The London-based operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs has settled multibillion-dollar litigation over its 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, a critical step in Noble's path to exiting bankruptcy.

Peak Oil Is Already Shifting Markets

The prospect of falling demand for crude oil could unleash a long-term scramble between rival producer nations.

Fracker Extraction Oil Greased the Political Skids in Colorado

In the two years before it went bankrupt in June, Extraction Oil & Gas funneled more than $10 million into political donations, most of it aimed at quashing a movement that threatened its business of forcing oil and gas out of the Colorado bedrock.

Fracking-Services Company FTS International Files for Bankruptcy

Texas-based FTS International filed for bankruptcy protection after reaching an agreement with creditors on a debt-for-equity swap following a downturn in the energy sector and lower demand for its services.

Hot Oil Field Was Desperate for Pipelines. Now It Has Too Many.

The Southwest's Permian Basin has become a headache for pipeline operators with the pandemic damping oil demand after they had added capacity.