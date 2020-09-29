Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:16am EDT
EPA Raises Legal Questions About California Ban on Gas-Powered Cars

The Environmental Protection Agency raised concerns about California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to ban sales of new gasoline and diesel-powered passenger cars in the state by 2035, arguing that the mandate is impractical and possibly illegal. 

 
WTI Oil Ends Higher on Stimulus Hopes

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session 0.9% higher at $40.60 a barrel, the highest closing price in more than a week as investors turn bullish amid rising hopes Washington lawmakers can come together to pass another stimulus deal over coronavirus. 

 
Devon Energy, WPX to Merge in All-Stock Deal

The combination of shale drillers would have a combined market value of about $6 billion and fortify them against the sharp drop in oil demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 4 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by four in the past week to 183, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The week's count was lower by 530 from the year-ago period. 

 
With Electric-Car Target, California Is Going to Need a Bigger Grid

Converting all passenger cars and trucks to run on electricity in California could raise power demand by as much as 25%. That poses a major challenge for a state already facing periodic rolling blackouts as it rapidly transitions to renewable energy. 

 
Noble Settles Multibillion-Dollar Suit Over Paragon Spinoff

The London-based operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs has settled multibillion-dollar litigation over its 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, a critical step in Noble's path to exiting bankruptcy. 

 
Peak Oil Is Already Shifting Markets

The prospect of falling demand for crude oil could unleash a long-term scramble between rival producer nations. 

 
Fracker Extraction Oil Greased the Political Skids in Colorado

In the two years before it went bankrupt in June, Extraction Oil & Gas funneled more than $10 million into political donations, most of it aimed at quashing a movement that threatened its business of forcing oil and gas out of the Colorado bedrock. 

 
Fracking-Services Company FTS International Files for Bankruptcy

Texas-based FTS International filed for bankruptcy protection after reaching an agreement with creditors on a debt-for-equity swap following a downturn in the energy sector and lower demand for its services.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 2.59% 13.47 Delayed Quote.-47.44%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 11.11% 9.8 Delayed Quote.-62.26%
FTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.93% 3.21 Delayed Quote.-84.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.64% 42.23 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
WTI -0.49% 40.357 Delayed Quote.-34.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
12:27aChina's Dekun Energy opens 2 mln cubic metres crude oil storage warehouse
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/28Tankers carrying Iranian fuel begin entering Venezuelan waters - data
RE
09/28Asian markets push higher after U.S. bounce
RE
09/28Devon Energy to buy shale-oil rival WPX Energy for $2.56 billion
RE
09/28Oil up 1% on economic hope; virus fears check price gains
RE
09/28Tokyo September core CPI falls 0.2 per cent year-on-year
RE
09/28'Relief rally' pushes equity markets higher; bonds flat
RE
09/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group