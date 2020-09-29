News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Prices Edge Lower as Coronavirus Hit One-Million Milestone

Crude-oil prices retreated as investors appeared to take cues from the rising cases of COVID-19 throughout the globe--a development that is feared to harm appetite for oil and other energy assets in the longer-term.

How Investors Can Profit From the Fight Against Fossil Fuels

It won't be cheap for industrial companies to wean themselves off fossil fuels. Luckily, investors have a way to sit on the opposite side of this trend: European carbon credits.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

EPA Raises Legal Questions About California Ban on Gas-Powered Cars

The Environmental Protection Agency raised concerns about California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to ban sales of new gasoline and diesel-powered passenger cars in the state by 2035, arguing that the mandate is impractical and possibly illegal.

Devon Energy, WPX to Merge in All-Stock Deal

The combination of shale drillers would have a combined market value of about $6 billion and fortify them against the sharp drop in oil demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 4 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by four in the past week to 183, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The week's count was lower by 530 from the year-ago period.

With Electric-Car Target, California Is Going to Need a Bigger Grid

Converting all passenger cars and trucks to run on electricity in California could raise power demand by as much as 25%. That poses a major challenge for a state already facing periodic rolling blackouts as it rapidly transitions to renewable energy.

Noble Settles Multibillion-Dollar Suit Over Paragon Spinoff

The London-based operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs has settled multibillion-dollar litigation over its 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, a critical step in Noble's path to exiting bankruptcy.

Peak Oil Is Already Shifting Markets

The prospect of falling demand for crude oil could unleash a long-term scramble between rival producer nations.

Fracker Extraction Oil Greased the Political Skids in Colorado

In the two years before it went bankrupt in June, Extraction Oil & Gas funneled more than $10 million into political donations, most of it aimed at quashing a movement that threatened its business of forcing oil and gas out of the Colorado bedrock.