News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

NextEra Energy Made Takeover Approach to Duke Energy

NextEra Energy recently made a takeover approach to Duke Energy, according to people familiar with the matter, testing the waters for what would be a $60 billion-plus combination of two southern utilities.

BP Bets Future on Green Energy, but Investors Remain Wary

BP has unveiled the most aggressive plans yet by a major oil company to pivot toward cleaner energy. But the revamp has so far failed to ignite enthusiasm among investors despite growing interest in renewables.

Cooling Demand Recovery Keeps Oil Stuck Around $40

The trend is challenging the global energy industry heading into the final months of the year.

Peabody and Arch Give Up on Coal Joint Venture After Judge Sides With Regulators

Peabody Energy and Arch Resources are moving on from a proposed thermal-coal effort in Wyoming and Colorado after a judge said the FTC showed the project would likely harm competition.

Oil Falls as U.S. Crude Inventories Seen Rising

U.S. benchmark oil prices end the session 3.2% lower at $39.29 a barrel as investors sell the commodity on worries U.S. crude-oil inventories will start to rise during the weak-demand fall season.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 800,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 700,000 barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

How Investors Can Profit From the Fight Against Fossil Fuels

It won't be cheap for industrial companies to wean themselves off fossil fuels. Luckily, investors have a way to sit on the opposite side of this trend: European carbon credits.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

EPA Raises Legal Questions About California Ban on Gas-Powered Cars

The Environmental Protection Agency raised concerns about California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to ban sales of new gasoline and diesel-powered passenger cars in the state by 2035, arguing that the mandate is impractical and possibly illegal.

Devon Energy, WPX to Merge in All-Stock Deal

The combination of shale drillers would have a combined market value of about $6 billion and fortify them against the sharp drop in oil demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.