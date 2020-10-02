Shale Companies Had Lousy Returns. Their CEOs Got Paid Anyway.

Some of the biggest raises in corporate America went to the executives in charge of U.S. shale companies, even as their shareholders lost billions of dollars.

Sasol Sells Stake in U.S. Chemical Plant

Sasol said it will sell its 50% interest in the Lake Charles chemical complex in Louisiana to LyondellBasell for $2 billion, with the deal expected to complete before the end of the year.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Quantum Energy Makes Bold Fundraising Bet

The Houston firm is aiming to raise $5 billion for its latest flagship fund at one of the most difficult fundraising moments for energy managers in recent memory.

Shale Driller Lonestar Resources Files Prepackaged Chapter 11

Lonestar Resources US Inc. has become the latest shale driller tipped into bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic and will seek to implement a prenegotiated restructuring plan to trim about $390 million in debt and hand control to its bondholders.

Pandemic Pain Persists for Big Oil Companies

Major oil companies signaled they remain under extreme financial pressure and oil prices slid Thursday as demand for fossil fuels rebounds slowly after being crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude Slides As Full Recovery Looks Harder

Crude prices fell 3.7% in New York to $38.72 a barrel as traders fear a full recovery from Covid-19 could take longer than previously hoped.

Natural Gas Falls After Storage Report

Natural gas ended a volatile session slightly lower, as investors feared domestic consumption may not pick up fast enough to offset sluggish industrial demand during the pandemic.

Oil's Recovery Set to Drag On Beyond Next Year

Crude prices late next year will remain well short of the level they hit in the weeks before coronavirus-induced travel restrictions and lockdowns began to weigh on prices, investment banks say.

Lime Rock Partners Reunites with Arena Energy

Arena Energy LP said Thursday it has emerged from bankruptcy with backing from Lime Rock Partners, reuniting the offshore oil and gas driller with the energy-focused private-equity firm 14 years after they backed their first deal together.