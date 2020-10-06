News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Premier Oil to Combine With Chrysaor

Premier Oil said that it has reached a deal with Harbour Energy's U.K. operating company Chrysaor for a reverse takeover, from which it will repay and cancel its total $2.7 billion gross debt and certain hedging liabilities on completion.

Generate Capital Provides Alturus With $600 Million for Energy-Efficiency Projects

Alturus finances, develops and runs sustainable corporate infrastructure projects such as energy-storage systems and power generators.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S., Russia Move Toward Outline of Nuclear Deal, Administration Says

U.S. and Russian negotiators made progress on a new framework accord that would freeze each side's nuclear arsenal and outline the parameters for a detailed treaty that would be negotiated next year, a senior Trump administration official said.

BHP Buys Bigger Stake in Gulf of Mexico Development

BHP Group said it will buy an additional 28% interest in the Shenzi oil and gas development in the Gulf of Mexico from Hess for $505 million.

Blackstone to Lose Control of Shale Driller in $50 Million Bankruptcy Sale

The private-equity firm's Gavilan Resources has agreed to sell itself out of bankruptcy to its drilling partner Mesquite Energy for $50 million, a stark indication of the value erosion in the U.S. shale sector.

U.S. Boosts Crude Sales to China, Forcing Saudis to Find Other Markets

The U.S. is quickly ramping up oil sales to China, the world's biggest importer, forcing traditional suppliers in the Mideast to look for new markets or hold on to their crude in an already oversupplied world.

Where Trump, Biden Stand on Climate and Energy Policy

The 2020 presidential election pits one candidate making climate change integral throughout his platform against another who dismisses its importance and pledges to keep pushing a deregulatory agenda.

Strike Shuts Down Equinor Fields

Norwegian oil-and-gas major Equinor said that four fields in the North Sea have been shut down due to a strike.

Bankrupt Fracker Sable Permian to Sell to Bank Lenders

Sable Permian Resources has agreed to sell itself to bank lenders, all but wiping out more than $700 million of debt held by secured bondholders.