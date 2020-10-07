Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

10/07/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Remains Lower after U.S. Data

U.S. benchmark oil prices remained lower after weekly EIA data on U.S. oil inventories. 

 
Gazprom Faces $7.58 Bln Fine From Polish Regulator

Poland's anti-monopoly office UOKiK said that it had imposed a 29 billion-zloty ($7.58 billion) fine on Gazprom related to the building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. 

 
Saudi Aramco Raises Price of Selling Light Crude to Asia

Saudi Aramco increased the price for its Arab light crude oil--which it will sell next month to Asia--by 10 cents a barrel, giving it a 40 cents-a-barrel discount to the Oman/Dubai average. 

 
Norwegian Oil Workers to Extend Strike

A strike by Norwegian oil-and-gas workers is set to escalate further over the coming weekend after the latest wage talks broke down. 

 
Tullow Oil Reassures on Liquidity

Tullow Oil retains $500 million of liquidity headroom of undrawn facilities and free cash at the start of the fourth quarter and said its financial position is deemed appropriate given its capital commitments. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
JPMorgan Pledges to Push Clients to Align With Paris Climate Agreement

The bank, long under pressure from climate activists, says lowering emissions can help a company attract capital and stay relevant. 

 
Hurricane Delta Bears Down on Mexico

Residents and tourists are being evacuated in and around the Caribbean resort of Cancún ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Delta, which has strengthened rapidly. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease slightly in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Premier Oil to Combine With Chrysaor

Premier Oil said that it has reached a deal with Harbour Energy's U.K. operating company Chrysaor for a reverse takeover, from which it will repay and cancel its total $2.7 billion gross debt and certain hedging liabilities on completion.

