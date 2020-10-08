News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Ends Lower on No Stimulus, Inventories

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended 1.8% lower at $39.95 a barrel as energy markets worried Trump's decision to delay any coronavirus stimulus package will corrode oil and fuel demand

Analysts Expect 74 Billion Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 74 billion cubic feet -- an amount slightly below normal for this time of year due to higher feedgas demand from LNG export facilities.

Gazprom Faces $7.58 Bln Fine From Polish Regulator

Poland's anti-monopoly office UOKiK said that it had imposed a 29 billion-zloty ($7.58 billion) fine on Gazprom related to the building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Saudi Aramco Raises Price of Selling Light Crude to Asia

Saudi Aramco increased the price for its Arab light crude oil--which it will sell next month to Asia--by 10 cents a barrel, giving it a 40 cents-a-barrel discount to the Oman/Dubai average.

Hurricane Delta Churns Through Gulf Toward Coastal Louisiana

Residents of coastal Louisiana, who were pounded by Hurricane Laura in late August, are preparing for another major hurricane headed their way after it slammed Mexican resort towns.

Norwegian Oil Workers to Extend Strike

A strike by Norwegian oil-and-gas workers is set to escalate further over the coming weekend after the latest wage talks broke down.

Tullow Oil Reassures on Liquidity

Tullow Oil retains $500 million of liquidity headroom of undrawn facilities and free cash at the start of the fourth quarter and said its financial position is deemed appropriate given its capital commitments.

JPMorgan Pledges to Push Clients to Align With Paris Climate Agreement

The bank, long under pressure from climate activists, says lowering emissions can help a company attract capital and stay relevant.

Generate Capital Provides Alturus With $600 Million for Energy-Efficiency Projects

Alturus finances, develops and runs sustainable corporate infrastructure projects such as energy-storage systems and power generators.