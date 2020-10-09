Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

10/09/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Saudis Consider Canceling OPEC Plans to Boost Output

The debate inside Saudi Arabia comes amid weaker-than-expected oil demand, as Covid-19 cases in many parts of the world rise and the expected return of Libyan crude threatens to swell global supplies. 

 
Hurricane Delta Strengthens to Category 3 as It Eyes Louisiana Coast

Officials urged people in southern Louisiana to prepare or evacuate as Hurricane Delta strengthened over the Gulf of Mexico, heading toward a section of the state still recovering from August's Hurricane Laura. 

 
Oil ends higher as hurricane cuts over 90% of Gulf crude output

Oil prices end higher Thursday as Hurricane Delta forced the shut-in of more than 90% of the Gulf of Mexico's crude output, while the Saudis reportedly consider postponing OPEC plans to raise output, and a strike in Norway threatens production in the North Sea. 

 
Natural Gas Hits 5-Week-High on Storage Data

Natural gas prices ended 0.8% higher after a weekly report on gas-in-storage turned out more bullish than the average, and nearly in-line with expectations. 

 
Peak Oil? OPEC Says the World's Richest Countries Are Already There

The world's thirst for oil is unlikely to peak for two more decades but may already have crested in the U.S. and other wealthier countries, according to a forecast by OPEC. 

 
Banks' Arctic Financing Retreat Rattles Oil Industry

Defenders of the oil-and-gas industry are fighting back against banks who want to stop financing new Arctic-drilling projects, fearing it could be a harbinger of an unbankable future for fossil-fuel companies. 

 
Hydrogen's Dirty Little Secret

Most of this emission-free gas is currently produced using fossil fuels and a lot of work is required to clean it up. 

 
Exxon Could Get a Chemical Turbo Boost if Oil Rebounds

Higher crude prices are good for petrochemical producers weighted toward North America and the Middle East-such as Exxon-because those gains make their products based on natural-gas liquids more competitive. 

 
There's No Oil in Wisconsin. The Fracking Bust Hit It Anyway.

Mines that sent trainloads of "Northern White" sand to West Texas for hydraulic fracturing sit idle, costing jobs and hurting local-government coffers. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 5.25% 35.26 Delayed Quote.-49.47%
GOLD 0.98% 1914 Delayed Quote.24.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.32% 43.2 Delayed Quote.-36.48%
SILVER 1.95% 24.345 Delayed Quote.33.44%
WTI -0.32% 41.06 Delayed Quote.-34.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
