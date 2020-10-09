Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

10/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Edges Up After Bumper Week

Brent crude oil and WTI futures were up, prices have jumped more than 10% this week on a combination of political risk-on headlines, dropping inventory data and the approach of Hurricane Delta. 

 
Saudis Consider Canceling OPEC Plans to Boost Output

The debate inside Saudi Arabia comes amid weaker-than-expected oil demand, as Covid-19 cases in many parts of the world rise and the expected return of Libyan crude threatens to swell global supplies. 

 
Hurricane Delta Expected to Hit Louisiana Region Pummeled by Laura

Rain from Hurricane Delta spread into southwestern Louisiana as the storm approached the region still recovering from Hurricane Laura. Delta is expected to bring powerful gusts, dangerous flooding and storm surge when it makes landfall later today. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Peak Oil? OPEC Says the World's Richest Countries Are Already There

The world's thirst for oil is unlikely to peak for two more decades but may already have crested in the U.S. and other wealthier countries, according to a forecast by OPEC. 

 
Banks' Arctic Financing Retreat Rattles Oil Industry

Defenders of the oil-and-gas industry are fighting back against banks who want to stop financing new Arctic-drilling projects, fearing it could be a harbinger of an unbankable future for fossil-fuel companies. 

 
Hydrogen's Dirty Little Secret

Most of this emission-free gas is currently produced using fossil fuels and a lot of work is required to clean it up. 

 
Exxon Could Get a Chemical Turbo Boost if Oil Rebounds

Higher crude prices are good for petrochemical producers weighted toward North America and the Middle East-such as Exxon-because those gains make their products based on natural-gas liquids more competitive. 

 
There's No Oil in Wisconsin. The Fracking Bust Hit It Anyway.

Mines that sent trainloads of "Northern White" sand to West Texas for hydraulic fracturing sit idle, costing jobs and hurting local-government coffers. 

 
Gazprom Faces $7.58 Bln Fine From Polish Regulator

Poland's anti-monopoly office UOKiK said that it had imposed a 29 billion-zloty ($7.58 billion) fine on Gazprom related to the building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-09-20 1115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.74% 34.976 Delayed Quote.-49.47%
GAZPROM -0.46% 167 End-of-day quote.-34.87%
GAZPROM NEFT -1.80% 283.05 End-of-day quote.-32.63%
GOLD 1.65% 1927.16 Delayed Quote.24.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.55% 43.12 Delayed Quote.-36.15%
SILVER 3.43% 24.71 Delayed Quote.33.44%
WTI -0.53% 40.949 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
